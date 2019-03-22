Duke Energy Says CEO's Pay Fell Last Year, To $14 Million

By 1 minute ago
  • Duke CEO Lynn Good
    Lynn Good
    Duke Energy

Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good's total compensation was down last year, compared with 2017. Good, who has led Duke since 2013, received $13.9 million, about one-third less than $21 million the year before.

Duke says 90 percent of that came in the form of stock and performance-based bonuses. Her salary was $1.3 million, the same as 2017.

"Thus, the vast majority of the total compensation figure is 'at risk' – which means the total amount potentially earned depends on future corporate performance and Duke Energy’s future stock price," a Duke spokesman said in an email.

Good's pay was disclosed in the company's annual proxy statement released Thursday in advance of Duke's annual meeting May 2.

In 2017, Good got a one-time, $7 million retention bonus.

The Duke board of directors' compensation committee says in the proxy statement that Good's base salary wasn't increased this year because it's now competitive with that of other utility CEOs.

The report says the median pay for Duke Energy employees was $117,000 last year. That also was down from 2017. The company recently announced that it cut 1,900 jobs in 2018.

>

Tags: 
Duke Energy
Lynn Good
Top News

Related Content

Duke Proposes Drop In SC Rate Increase Proposal

By 16 hours ago

Duke Energy is changing its proposal to raise rates on its South Carolina customers.

Duke Energy Carolinas spokesman Ryan Mosier told news outlets the company is dropping its proposal to increase the "basic facilities charges" by about $20 a month. Duke has nearly 600,000 customers in northwestern South Carolina.

Duke Details Plans For 40-Story Tower On South Tryon Street

By Mar 18, 2019
Credit Duke Energy / TVS Design

Duke Energy says it will start construction at the end of April on what is now a planned 40-story office tower across from its headquarters in uptown Charlotte.

Duke Hopes Optimist Site Will Spur Ideas, Draw Talent

By Mar 6, 2019
The new Duke Innovation Center is at Parkwood Avenue and 16th Street, in an old textile mill.
David Boraks / WFAE

Duke Energy has opened a new innovation center in an old mill just outside uptown, and it's not like any button-down corporate office you've ever seen.

Duke Energy Says It Cut 1,900 Jobs Across The Company In 2018

By Feb 28, 2019
Duke Energy headquarters in Charlotte.
David Boraks / WFAE

Duke Energy says it eliminated 1,900 jobs across the company last year. In a securities filing Thursday, the Charlotte-based company says it paid out $187 million in severance to those employees.

Duke Officials Defend CEO's Higher Pay At Annual Meeting

By May 3, 2018
Duke CEO Lynn Good (right) responded to a question about executive pay from Duke investor relations director Michael Callahan during Thursday's online only annual meeting.
Duke Energy

Duke Energy officials defended last year's big pay package for CEO Lynn Good during the company's online-only annual meeting Thursday afternoon.  Good got $21.4 million dollars in salary, bonuses, stock and other compensation - nearly double her pay two years before.