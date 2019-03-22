Duke Energy Says CEO's Pay Fell Last Year, To $14 Million

Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good's total compensation was down last year, compared with 2017. Good, who has led Duke since 2013, received $13.9 million, about one-third less than $21 million the year before.

Duke says 90 percent of that came in the form of stock and performance-based bonuses. Her salary was $1.3 million, the same as 2017.

"Thus, the vast majority of the total compensation figure is 'at risk' – which means the total amount potentially earned depends on future corporate performance and Duke Energy’s future stock price," a Duke spokesman said in an email.

Good's pay was disclosed in the company's annual proxy statement released Thursday in advance of Duke's annual meeting May 2.

In 2017, Good got a one-time, $7 million retention bonus.

The Duke board of directors' compensation committee says in the proxy statement that Good's base salary wasn't increased this year because it's now competitive with that of other utility CEOs.

The report says the median pay for Duke Energy employees was $117,000 last year. That also was down from 2017. The company recently announced that it cut 1,900 jobs in 2018.

