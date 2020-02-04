ECU Trustees Accused Of Offering Money To Student’s Campaign For Help With Votes

Two members of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees are accused of trying to fund a student’s campaign for student body president in order to push their own political agenda.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the alleged scheme was outlined in a letter from East Carolina’s board chair and vice chair to two members of the UNC Board of Governors. The letter says trustees Phil Lewis and Robert Moore met with the unidentified student last month and offered to pay for the campaign — if that student would help them and other trustees create a majority vote to advance certain objectives, including electing a new board chair.

The position of student body president includes voting rights on the board of trustees.

The UNC Board of Governors has announced a special meeting tomorrow “to consider complaints and potential sanctions” involving East Carolina trustees.