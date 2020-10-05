-
The UNC Board of Governors has accepted the resignation of a member of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees. The Board of Governors convened a...
Two members of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees are accused of trying to fund a student’s campaign for student body president in order to…
CHAPEL HILL — A University of North Carolina system investigation about the former interim chancellor of East Carolina University determined he "probably…
East Carolina University is pilot testing a virtual simulation software aimed at helping faculty, staff, and students identify and address risk factors…
GREENVILLE — Ron Mitchelson, the acting chancellor at East Carolina University in the wake of resignation of interim chancellor Dan Gerlach, has been…
GREENVILLE — The interim chancellor of East Carolina University is resigning after photos were published of him at a bar with students.University of North…
The interim chancellor of East Carolina University is on administrative leave after photos were published of him at a bar with students.University of…