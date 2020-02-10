Finding Home: Helping Homeless Students By Supporting Their Families

  • Da'Monique Leggett is getting housing help and career training through a new program that tries to improve outcomes for students by supporting their families.
    David Boraks / WFAE

Here's a No. 1 ranking you don't want: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leads North Carolina with the largest population of homeless students — more than 4,700 last year. A new program by two Charlotte agencies aims to help some of those students by getting their families into stable housing and higher-paying jobs.

Improving child and family stability was one of three main recommendations in the 2017 report of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force.  The report says "stress can be overwhelming for the entire family and have lasting impacts … on the lives and outcomes of children." 

You don't have to tell that to Da'Monique Leggett and her 12-year-old daughter, Erica. Since they moved to Charlotte from Cleveland four years ago, they've been in and out of homelessness, even though Da'Monique hasn't had trouble finding work. She's worked in housekeeping, at Dunkin Donuts, and at Spectrum Center for a while.  

“I just took whatever job I could get, pretty much, to make ends meet," she said. "At one point in time, I had three jobs. And it still wasn't enough."

She eventually got a job as a hairdresser, and she and her daughter found an old but affordable apartment in north Charlotte.  That lasted about a year, until the salon where she worked was sold, and all the staff got laid off. Without that job, she couldn't afford the $750-a-month rent and broke her lease.

“I stayed with a relative for a little bit," Da'Monique said. "And then it kind of became a little bit overwhelming for the relative, so I chose to go elsewhere.”

New Job, Same Housing Trouble

Then, things took a turn for the better. Da'Monique found a job with a big lawn care company earning $15 an hour plus commission. But housing remained a struggle. She could afford an apartment, but not the security deposit and up-front rent. So she and Erica were stuck in a weekly-rate hotel in northeast Charlotte, paying $380 a week.  

Many local homelessness programs are aimed at those on the street, but not those who have temporary and unstable housing. About 15% of those homeless students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are living in hotels or motels. 

Floyd Davis
Credit Community Link

“These are people who are working every day," said Floyd Davis, CEO of the nonprofit housing group Community Link. "Fortunately, they were able to have a place to sleep last night."

But they don’t qualify for some help that’s available.

“These are people who cannot access the federal funds to assist them in dealing with homelessness,” Davis said.

So Community Link has joined forces this year with another nonprofit, A Child's Place, to start a program called Family & Child Stability Services.  It stepped in this summer to help Da'Monique, with housing and career training — so she can eventually earn more. 

Working With CMS

Families recommended for the program are identified through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Da'Monique's daughter, Erica, is already in a federally mandated CMS program that provides transportation so she can stay at the same middle school (James Martin), even as they've moved around the city at the edge of homelessness. This new program offers ongoing support to families of elementary and middle schoolers, said Kimberly Caldwell, program manager with A Child’s Place.  

“There is a representative from A Child's Place as well as someone from Community Link who are providing case management to the student, whether that's during the school day, as well as working in the home with the parent on any type of goals, whether it's educational employment goals, or anything that's needed to help them sustain in their new housing,” Caldwell said.

The family stability program helped Da'Monique find and pay for a new apartment. It pays 70% of the $850-a-month rent until her income grows. It also helped her get into a six-month financial technology training program that she hopes will lead to an IT job at one of the city's big banks. 

“Fortunately, I'm able to take this opportunity because they are assisting me with my housing and utility costs," she said. "So I have this time to be able to do that.” 

Helping One Family At A Time

Private donations and a $100,000 grant from Mecklenburg County are paying for the program this year.  Floyd Davis of Community Link said that's enough to help 35 families for a year or more. But with more than 4,000 CMS students in the same situation, he admits that's a drop in the bucket.  

“We can't solve the problem of homelessness for everybody, because we don't have the resources,” Davis said. “It will take a tremendous amount of resources to really address the problem of homelessness in our community. So we celebrate if we can solve it for this family and this family — one family at a time.”

And for families like the Leggetts, having a bit of financial security and a permanent roof over their heads makes all the difference, Da’Monique said.

“To just have a place, so yeah, they definitely helped me out. And definitely put me in a better situation to get on my feet,” she said.

Related Content

Finding Home: Looking Back -- And Ahead -- At A Bold Way To House People And Save Lives

By Jan 27, 2020
ANN DOSS HELMS / WFAE

Eight years ago, a dramatic symbol of Charlotte’s quest to fight homelessness opened. It was called Moore Place, an apartment building that provided homes for 85 people who had spent years on the street.

As a new decade dawns, plans are afoot to try it again in a new site. Looking back at the victories, setbacks and lingering challenges provides a hint at the future.

Finding Home: Mayor Says Better-Paying Jobs Can Help Solve Housing Challenges

By Jan 13, 2020
Charlotte skyline
James Willamore / Flickr / ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)

We are beginning the second year of our affordable housing series, Finding Home. In 2019, we had a story nearly every Monday on the Charlotte area’s affordable housing crisis. In 2020, Finding Home airs every other Monday on "Morning Edition," And we start with today’s guest, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Finding Home: YIMBY Movement Says Yes To Urban Density, Affordable Housing

By Dec 30, 2019
Nicole Seekely chairs the Hulsey Yard Study Committee in Atlanta, where neighbors support redevelopment of a big vacant rail yard, including affordable housing.
DAVID BORAKS / WFAE

A frequent obstacle to developing affordable housing is NIMBY, which stands for "not in my backyard." Neighbors bombard elected officials with concerns about traffic, crime and demand on city services as they try to halt new developments. Often, they succeed in blocking developments.

But in some cities, there's now a growing pro-development movement called YIMBY — for "yes in my backyard." 

Finding Home: Transportation Can Make Schools An Island Of Stability For Homeless Students

By Nov 11, 2019
ANN DOSS HELMS / WFAE

Hidden Valley Elementary School serves a small northeast Charlotte neighborhood just off Interstate 85. But every morning’s car line includes taxis and shuttles bringing children from much farther away.

Finding Home: As Lake Arbor Tenants Find Housing, More Displacements Expected In City

By Dec 2, 2019
Jasmine Johnson and her family now have a rental house in west Charlotte.
David Boraks / WFAE

One of Charlotte's biggest housing stories this year has been the effort to find homes for hundreds of displaced residents at Lake Arbor apartments in west Charlotte.