Meck Young Republicans Want State Party Leadership Overhauled

By 2 minutes ago

Mecklenburg County Young Republicans are calling for an overhaul of the state Republican Party leadership. That's after a series of political losses and the indictment of state party leader Robin Hayes on charges of improper campaign contributions and lying to the FBI. Hayes has stepped down from day-to-day leadership of the party.  But the Young Republicans say that's not enough.

In a statement, the group's executive board said: "We call for fresh new leadership committed to defending capitalism, freedom, and helping tell the story of how it applies to our generation."

The Young Republicans also cited concerns over the party's loss of its veto-proof majorities in the General Assembly, the loss of a Supreme Court seat and the absentee ballot scandal that invalidated the 9th Congressional District election.

The executive board is led by chair and political consultant Larry Shaheen. The statement also said: "We must begin the process of working with our central committee in removing from leadership those who no longer deserve our trust based on the last year ... We need to tell the success story in North Carolina of the last ten years."

