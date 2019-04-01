N.C. Orders Duke To Dig Up Coal Ash At All Remaining Sites

Updated at 1:04 p.m.

The state Department of Environmental Quality has ordered Duke Energy to excavate coal ash from six remaining coal-fired power plants in North Carolina that don't already have closure plans. The orders were a victory for residents and environmental groups that had opposed Duke's plans to leave ash in place. Duke says the work would nearly double the estimated cost of cleanups.

Duke is already required by law to dig up and move ash to new, lined landfills at eight of its 14 plants in the state. The DEQ rejected Duke's preferred cleanup method of installing new waterproof covers over existing coal ash dumps at the remaining six sites, known as "capping in place."

[Related Content: Plant Neighbors Call On Governor To Order Coal Ash Removal]

In a statement, DEQ secretary Michael Regan said: “DEQ rigorously reviewed the proposals, and the science points us clearly to excavation as the only way to protect public health and the environment. Today’s action sends another clear message that protecting public health and natural resources is a top priority of the Cooper Administration.”

The orders mean Duke will have to dig up ash at Marshall Steam Station on Lake Norman and the Allen Plant on Lake Wylie in Gaston County, as well as at plants in Cleveland, Person, and Forsyth counties. Duke must submit final plans and schedules by Aug. 1.

Hundreds of residents opposed Duke's plans at public meetings in January and February. The DEQ said excavation was the best way to protect the public health.

Duke had argued that leaving ash in place was safe, and would cost far less than moving it. State utilities regulators have allowed Duke to charge ratepayers for most of the cleanup costs so far.

In a statement, Duke said excavating some sites will take "decades, stretching well beyond current state and federal deadlines." Costs will go up , too, Duke said: "Based on current estimates and closure timeframes, excavating these basins will add approximately $4 billion to $5 billion to the current estimate of $5.6 billion for the Carolinas."

Duke repeated its argument that science and engineeering studys "support a variety of closure methods including capping in place and hybrid cap-in-place as appropriate solutions that all protect public health and the environment. These closure options are also consistent with how hundreds of other basins around the country are expected to be closed." Environmental groups cheered the news. In a statement, lawyer Frank Holleman of the Southern Environmental Law Center called it a historic decision. “Gov. Cooper’s Department of Environmental Quality listened to North Carolina’s families, and today announced one of the most important steps in the state’s history to protect North Carolina’s waters and its citizens from toxic pollution,” Holleman said in a news release. “This serious pollution has been studied for years, and the only way to protect North Carolina is to remove this toxic waste from polluting unlined waterfront pits."