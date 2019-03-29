One Arrested In Killing Of Innocent Bystander Near Uptown

Update 12:49 p.m.

WCNC reports that one person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an innocent Charlotte mom who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout yesterday. CMPD arrested 17-year-old Adonis Javell Smith charging him with murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

CMPD says officers found Kendal Crank, 27, on 28th Street near the intersection with Tryon Street around 5:30 pm. According to police, it appears Crank was shot while driving and that her vehicle then crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told police several males were shooting at each other near the intersection at the time.

Not long after Crank was found, police say, a man entered the CMC-Main Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

The department says it’s looking into the possibility that the man was also struck by gunfire during the incident. No arrests have been reported.