Person On 4-Wheeler Shot To Death In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting early Monday in Connolly Springs, west of Hickory.

A 911 caller just before 2 a.m. told authorities that two people had been run over by a person riding a four-wheeler on another person's property on Old N.C. 18. The sheriff's office said a third person fired several shots and struck the driver.

First responders reported that the rider died shortly after they arrived.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Burke County Sheriff's Office.