-
A series published in the Charlotte Observer reveals that between 2014 and 2018, 68% of all gun charge cases in Mecklenburg County were dismissed, giving…
-
The Burke County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting early Monday in Connolly Springs, west of Hickory. A 911 caller just before 2 a.m.…
-
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday morning outside an apartment in north Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police…
-
A triple shooting just west of uptown Charlotte Wednesday night left two teenagers dead and a third person injured. CMPD said officers responding to a…
-
Police are seeking suspects after two people were found shot to death in a car in Rock Hill Tuesday. News reports say police found Zuinquarius McCrorey,…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they get more than 40,000 domestic violence calls a year - or 25 a day. The area has plenty of legal and social services…