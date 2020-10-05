-
A State Bureau of Investigation review of tactics used to disperse protesters in uptown Charlotte on June 2 shows that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police gave…
The Burke County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting early Monday in Connolly Springs, west of Hickory. A 911 caller just before 2 a.m.…
North Carolina criminal investigators are seeking phone and bank records as they dig into ballot fraud allegations that forced an election re-do in the…
In April, 2015, then-Charleston police officer Michael Slager allegedly shot an unarmed black man, Walter Scott, eight times in the back as he fled a…
The Executive Director of the state’s largest employee association has resigned amid questions of financial wrongdoing.For the last 15 years, Dana Cope…
A man who was kidnapped from his home in Wake Forest, North Carolina last week and taken to Atlanta, was rescued around midnight on Wednesday by FBI…
Republicans in the North Carolina Senate have proposed a $20.6 billion budget for next year. That’s essentially the same size as Governor Pat McCrory’s…