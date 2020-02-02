Police: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Charlotte Rideshare Shooting

Police say one person was killed Sunday and another injured after someone shot at a rideshare vehicle in northeast Charlotte.

The driver of a rideshare vehicle called 911 at 4:55 p.m. and reported that someone shot his passengers, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. He told police that someone pulled up next to his car near East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Old Concord Road and opened fire at the back of his vehicle, hitting both passengers.

He drove off but pulled over nearby to call 911. A man in the back of the vehicle was dead when paramedics arrived, and a woman was taken to a hospital with injuries police described as non life-threatening.

The man’s name was not released early Sunday evening.

Police on Sunday didn’t provide any additional details about what may have led to the shooting or about the suspects in the case.

The shooting marks the seventh homicide reported in Charlotte this year.

CMPD is asking anyone with information that can help them with the case to call 704-432-8477.