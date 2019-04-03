South Carolina Student's Death Leads To Bill Requiring Uber, Lyft Signs

A bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature to require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs days after police say a college student mistakenly got into the wrong car and was kidnapped and killed.

House Speaker Jay Lucas immediately put the bill on the calendar for Wednesday to be debated.

[Related Content: USC Student Kidnapped, Killed After Mistaking Car For Uber]

Rep. Seth Rose said the bill was in response to the Friday killing of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

Police say Josephson had ordered an Uber ride early Friday, but mistakenly got into a similar car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland.

Police say he killed Josephson with a sharp object and dumped her body.

Rowland skipped a first court appearance, and records do not show if he has a lawyer.