UNCC Football Coach Receives Contract Extension

UNC Charlotte head football coach Will Healy received a contract extension after one year on the job -- and leading the 49ers to their first bowl appearance in school history.

Will Healy
Credit UNC Charlotte

The contract extension was confirmed by UNCC, and the Charlotte Observer reported his deal has been extended by two years, taking him until 2026. The Observer also reported Healy will receive a $55,000 raise, increasing his annul salary to $755,000.

Healy, 35, was the second-youngest Division I football coach when he was hired in 2018. He previously served as head coach of Austin Peay for three seasons, 2016-18. He is a 2008 graduate of the University of Richmond.

The 49ers were 7-6 in his first season as the team's head coach, and lost in the Bahamas Bowl to Buffalo.

The extension was approved during a closed session of UNCC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

 

