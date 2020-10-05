UNC Charlotte football

-
UNC Charlotte head football coach Will Healy received a contract extension after one year on the job -- and leading the 49ers to their first bowl…
NASSAU, Bahamas — Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got the…
UNC Charlotte's football team is bowl eligible for the first time in the seven-season history of the program.The Charlotte 49ers beat the Marshall…
In a decision that’s not entirely unexpected, UNC Charlotte is letting go of head coach Brad Lambert and is opening up a national search to fill the…
UNC Charlotte's football team is gaining momentum but fans can't help but think something is missing. The school recently announced plans to build a…
Charlotte TalksComing up at the end of the month, an event will take place At UNC Charlotte that has never happened before- the University will host its very first…
Welcome to A Trifling Place, a podcast dedicated to exploring the ins-and-outs of Charlotte.When I first moved here, there was one billboard that I found…
Take a second to remember the last time you left a stadium after a football game. You probably noticed a lot trash - cups, plastic bottles, and other…