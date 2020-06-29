Union County School Board Member Resigns Over 'Inappropriate' Facebook Posts

Union County School Board member Travis Kiker resigned Monday after other board members learned about Facebook posts that board Chair Melissa Merrell described as "insensitive and inappropriate."

Merrell read his statement at a morning news conference. It said that "in light of recent events, I believe my continued service will serve as a distraction to our key priority: our 42,000 children and 5,400 employees."

Kiker's statement did not address the posts.

A screen shot provided to WFAE, which Merrell confirmed was from Kiker's personal page, shows a meme that suggests people doing manual labor during the day wouldn't be rioting at night, which he posted with #straighttruth. Another post shows he marked himself "safe from garage door ropes," an apparent reference to what appeared to be a noose found in the garage of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. An FBI investigation concluded it was used to pull down the door and was there before the garage was assigned to Wallace.

Merrell says central office staff started hearing about the posts Thursday, while the district was finishing graduation ceremonies.

"The board at that time took a look at Mr. Kiker's account, and each one of us determined that they were insensitive and inappropriate," she said.

She said Monday's resignation, which is effective immediately, came after a weekend of conversations with Kiker, other board members, the superintendent and legal counsel. Kiker, a Monroe insurance agent, was elected as a Republican in 2018. Board policy calls for the county's Republican executive committee to name a replacement.

Merrell said the board would vote at a called meeting later Monday to form a citizens' advisory committee on diversity. She said that was already in the works after students began discussing how they felt about treatment in Union County schools. The committee will include students, administrators, employees, community members and faith partners, Merrell said.