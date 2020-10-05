-
In the first half of 2020, COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement impacted Black-owned businesses across North Carolina. But months have passed and…
-
A black bear skin was also left draped on a park entrance in Tennessee. Investigators are offering a reward for information on the incident, which a ranger called "particularly egregious."
-
The "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march comes as frustration over police brutality and use of force have sparked national protests following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd.
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some recent standouts in University of South Carolina athletics are asking the school to change the name of its showpiece fitness…
-
It's been less than a month since anti-racist activists posted "Black Lives Matter" on a billboard next to a large Confederate flag in Pittsboro. Now,...
-
It’s been about two months since protests first erupted in Charlotte over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Here, across the U.S. and the…
-
It’s been about two months since protests first erupted in Charlotte over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Here, across the U.S. and the…
-
Dueling protests came to head in uptown Charlotte's Marshall Park on Saturday afternoon, with skirmishes breaking out between members of a "Blue Lives…
-
A group in Pittsboro has erected a Black Lives Matter billboard to counter a Confederate flag that stands along U.S. Highway 64.
-
The city of Charlotte has extended until Sept. 30 the closure of South Tryon Street around the "Black Lives Matter" street mural that was painted during…