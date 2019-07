Weyes Blood's album Titanic Rising has already solidified itself as contender for album of the year. The project led by Natalie Mering leans into complicated themes – climate change, love and loss – but floats on a bed of dreamy indie-pop. Her vocals are soaring and pristine on the KCRW favorite "Andromeda."



