Charlotte FC’s Hispanic Heritage Month match spotlights local Dominican artist

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Alana McCallion
/
Courtesy
Emily Núñez, 25, was born in Charlotte and spent her childhood between there and the Dominican Republic.

Charlotte FC will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at its home match on Saturday with art, music and food from across Latin America.

The club is hosting a pre-match block party outside Bank of America Stadium with live performances, food trucks and family activities.

Charlotte FC is also highlighting local Dominican artist Emily Núñez, who designed an art piece for the event. Núñez's piece is inspired by the hexagon pattern of a soccer ball and incorporates elements of Latino culture.

“I really hope that they can connect with it," Núñez said. "I hope that they can see themselves in at least a little bit of the artwork, and they want to connect with artists here in Charlotte.”

Núñez’s art will be displayed at the block party and during the match. Saturday’s game against CF Montréal kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and the “Fiesta Por La Cultura” block party begins at 5 p.m.

