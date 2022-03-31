Fort Bragg roads, restaurant could get new names in effort to remove Confederate monikers

Ten roads are among the things on Fort Bragg that could be renamed as part of the military’s efforts to remove Confederate names from its property.

The commission charged with recommending new names for nine bases — including Fort Bragg — has released an inventory of more than 700 of what it’s simply calling “assets” that it may also rename or remove. These include ships, streets, buildings and a host of signs bearing the names of the nine bases.

Some of Bragg’s most prominent streets — including Bragg Boulevard and Reilly Road -- are on the list, as is McKeller’s Lodge, a restaurant on the base, and a small monument to a Civil War battle.

One other site in North Carolina is on the list for potential renaming, an Air Force recreation facility near Wilmington named after Confederate Col. Charles F. Fisher.

Earlier this month, the Naming Commission unveiled the names that are being considered for bases currently named in commemoration of the Confederacy.

In all, the panel chose 87 names to consider for renaming the nine installations.

The panel will select the final names after meeting with installation leaders, personnel, and counterparts in their communities. The plan should be received by Congress by Oct. 1.

More than 34,000 submissions from thousands of Americans were taken by the commission.

