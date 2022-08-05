© 2022 WFAE
Race & Equity

Mecklenburg County plans to buy property in historically Black neighborhood, Pottstown

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published August 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
020419_pottstown_0.jpg
David Boraks
/
WFAE
A Pottstown street seen in 2019.

Mecklenburg County is in the process of purchasing property in Huntersville’s historically Black neighborhood Pottstown. This comes as a relief to residents who worried about a developer’s plan to turn it into a subdivision.

Residents had a range of concerns about a proposed subdivision called Valea Village. They worried about traffic, the environmental impact, and perhaps being priced out of their homes with tax increases.

Last month, the Huntersville Board of Commissioners was set to vote on the controversial subdivision when developer Robert Bowman asked to postpone the vote for a second time.

This week, Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously voted to purchase the property for $1,724,000. At-large County Commissioner Pat Cotham said the concerns of residents were heard.

"It was just the right thing to do," Cotham said. "We believe in equity and diversity and the history. It just made sense for us to do this and protect it for history as we have protected other properties."

The county’s plans for the property include a park, recreation, and open space.

