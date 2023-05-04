Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region awards grants to revitalize local neighborhoods

Four area communities and a local church received grants to help address affordable housing issues.

At Johnson C. Smith University, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region awarded grants to Optimist Park, Lincoln Heights, Burke Circle in Charlotte, and Huntersville’s Pottstown community. Mary Wint, the community engagement supervisor for Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, said these communities were chosen because of their efforts to provide affordable homes.

“Whether they are developing affordable housing, sustaining affordable housing, or creating a legacy to build wealth among people who own their own homes,” Wint said.

Part of the $15,000 grant will be donated to Moore’s Sanctuary African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in west Charlotte.

"They will continue to work with communities,” Wint said. “They work with Habitat. They host different events in the community, and they will continue to be influential for many years to come in working toward improving their communities.”

The church, founded in 1870, has a long history in the community. They were instrumental in starting the Plato Price School, which served African American students until it closed during desegregation in 1966. Habitat’s current housing development with the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is underway where the Plato Price School once stood. According to Habitat's website, the Meadows at Plato Price community is expected to have nearly 40 homes completed by early 2025.