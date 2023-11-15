© 2023 WFAE
In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Charlotte names Corridors of Opportunity grant recipients

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
A street sign
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
Druid Hills, in Charlotte's North End corridor of opportunity.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced the recipients of the Business Opportunity Hub grants, meant to support nonprofit organizations within the city’s designated low-income six Corridors of Opportunity. The $4.45 million was allocated after City Council approval on Monday.

Speaking in west Charlotte, Mayor Vi Lyles said the grants will create a more equitable city.

“The Business Opportunity Hub grant not only empowers the Corridor but strengthens all of Charlotte, ensuring that our city’s future is one of inclusivity and prosperity,” Lyles said.

The following nonprofits will receive money:

  • Albemarle/Central Avenue: Latina America Chamber of Commerce
  • Sugar Creek: She Built This City
  • Beatties Ford/Rozelles Ferry: LISC Charlotte
  • Freedom/Wilkinson: Freedom Communities
  • North End: The Hispanic Contractor Association of the Carolinas
  • West Boulevard: The NEO Foundation

"We are thrilled to partner with the City of Charlotte to bring an Entrepreneurship Hub to the Freedom Drive Corridor," said Hannah Beavers, executive director of Freedom Communities.
"The Hub will provide both an affordable space to operate and a space to receive advice, training, and connections to support West Side entrepreneurs with taking their businesses to the next level, attribution."

The Corridors are areas in Charlotte that have been historically underserved and the city wants to spark growth in those locations for the future generations.

