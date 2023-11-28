Charlotte to roll out e-bike program in North End

Some people buying homes in Charlotte’s North End will receive free electric bikes as part of their purchase. It’s a pilot program through the city that aims to distribute at least 200 e-bikes to residents receiving down payment assistance through the city’s House Charlotte program.

DreamKey Partners is helping to administer it. The group’s President Julie Porter says the bikes will meet many needs of residents.

“This will improve their transportation access as well as provide a more affordable and cleaner method for them to run errands, get to work, access health care and even access other transportation,” Porter said.

The program will also provide training and maintenance of the e-bikes. The program’s second phase will supply residents of DreamKey apartments with the bikes.

The city chose North End because transportation was a big concern for residents and there are already bike lanes there.

The Wells Fargo Championship is funding the program with a $300,000 contribution. It’s part of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity program, concentrating investments on historically underserved neighborhoods.