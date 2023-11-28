© 2023 WFAE
In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Charlotte to roll out e-bike program in North End

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
The city plans on distributing at least 200 e-bikes like these to people in North End.
David Flower
/
City of Charlotte
The city plans on distributing at least 200 e-bikes like these to people in North End.

Some people buying homes in Charlotte’s North End will receive free electric bikes as part of their purchase. It’s a pilot program through the city that aims to distribute at least 200 e-bikes to residents receiving down payment assistance through the city’s House Charlotte program.

DreamKey Partners is helping to administer it. The group’s President Julie Porter says the bikes will meet many needs of residents.

“This will improve their transportation access as well as provide a more affordable and cleaner method for them to run errands, get to work, access health care and even access other transportation,” Porter said.

The program will also provide training and maintenance of the e-bikes. The program’s second phase will supply residents of DreamKey apartments with the bikes.

The city chose North End because transportation was a big concern for residents and there are already bike lanes there.

The Wells Fargo Championship is funding the program with a $300,000 contribution. It’s part of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity program, concentrating investments on historically underserved neighborhoods.

Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
