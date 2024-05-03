UNC Charlotte students set up tents and protest in support of Palestinians

As UNC Charlotte prepares for commencement next week, a small group of students has set up tents near the center of campus as part of a protest in support of Palestinians. So far, the university hasn’t told them to leave.

About 30 students gathered on the university’s campus Thursday to protest.

"Gaza, Gaza, don't you cry. The whole world is on your side," the students chanted.

Their demands include the university disclosing and cutting any financial ties to Israel and companies profiting from its invasion of Gaza and also withdrawing from any projects tied to the conflict.

Student protester Jace didn’t want to give his last name.

“We plan to be here as long as we possibly can,” Jace said. "If we need to be here until our demands are met, we are more than ready to stay out here until then.”

The university’s communications office provided a statement saying the university is committed to ensuring normal campus operations continue uninterrupted — and that staff have encouraged protesters to follow the university’s policy so they may continue to exercise their right to free speech. It also said staff explained the consequences of not doing so.

On Tuesday, police detained dozens of people on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus while trying to break up an encampment of protesters.