Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools data shows no improvement for Hispanic, English language learners

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT
Wokanda
/
Pixabay

Student test scores released Wednesday remained stagnant for Hispanic students and English language learners in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Those scores are also still far below prepandemic levels.

Test scores for these students largely remained the same from data released one year ago, after a sharp drop during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 38.2% of Hispanic students and 23.9% of English learners earned grade-level scores last year, compared to 52.7% of all students. During the pandemic, 30.4% of Hispanic students and 13.5% of English learners earned grade-level scores.
  • In 2019, before the pandemic, 49% of Hispanic students and 29.6% of English learners tested at grade level.
  • However, the graduation rate was up significantly for both groups. Hispanic students jumped to 75.2% and English learners to 65%.
Lisa Worf

CMS Board member Liz Monterrey says the new graduation rates are encouraging, but is looking for ways to boost learning.

“We are slowly but surely closing that achievement gap," Monterrey said. "I will be honest, there's a lot of work to do. We are still very behind in every demographic."

Monterrey says plans are in motion to bring more multilingual support for English language learners in all schools in the district.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
