Día de Muertos festival in Charlotte marks 20 years celebrating Mexican culture

Several thousand people are expected to gather in Charlotte this Saturday to celebrate the Mexican holiday Dia de Muertos. The festival, hosted by the Latin American Coalition and the Levine Museum of the New South, is now in its 20th year.

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, dates back hundreds of years to the Aztec people. The holiday honors the dead, showing that death isn’t the end but a continuation of life.

"It's a celebration of life more than a celebration of death," Latin American Coalition CEO José Hernández-París said. "We hope that the community will come and join us and create community together."

There will be dancing, live music, poetry readings, Latin cuisine and a catrinas parade. These are women often dressed up as skeletons.

The most important part of the Día de Muertos festival is the altars, or ofrendas. These are filled with candles, food, photos and memories of loved ones who have passed. They serve to guide the spirits of loved ones back to their families.

The Día de Muertos festival will take place at Camp North End on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 8 p.m. It is free and open to all ages.