© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tapestry
These articles were excerpted from Tapestry, a weekly newsletter that examines the arts and entertainment world in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Día de Muertos festival in Charlotte marks 20 years celebrating Mexican culture

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 31, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT
The Día de Muertos festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 8 p.m. at Camp North End.
Latin American Coalition
The Día de Muertos festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 8 p.m. at Camp North End.

Several thousand people are expected to gather in Charlotte this Saturday to celebrate the Mexican holiday Dia de Muertos. The festival, hosted by the Latin American Coalition and the Levine Museum of the New South, is now in its 20th year.

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, dates back hundreds of years to the Aztec people. The holiday honors the dead, showing that death isn’t the end but a continuation of life.

"It's a celebration of life more than a celebration of death," Latin American Coalition CEO José Hernández-París said. "We hope that the community will come and join us and create community together."

There will be dancing, live music, poetry readings, Latin cuisine and a catrinas parade. These are women often dressed up as skeletons.

The most important part of the Día de Muertos festival is the altars, or ofrendas. These are filled with candles, food, photos and memories of loved ones who have passed. They serve to guide the spirits of loved ones back to their families.

The Día de Muertos festival will take place at Camp North End on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 8 p.m. It is free and open to all ages.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger