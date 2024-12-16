Charlotte celebration honors Colombian holiday Día de las Velitas

Julian Berger / WFAE Ana Lucia Divins performs a villancico, a Spanish Christmas song.

Latinos in Charlotte gathered at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte Friday night to celebrate Día de las Velitas.

Day of the Little Candles is a Colombian holiday that marks the beginning of the Christmas season. The tradition involves lighting candles, symbolizing hope and unity.

This is the 10th year the Mint Museum has hosted the celebration as part of its Mint 2 Move series. Ana Lucia Divins has collaborated with the museum to plan the event since its inception.

“It was a meaningful event and an event filled with joy, and it was an event where you can see the diversity of not only ethnicities, but also ages,” Divins said.

Julian Berger / WFAE Children's group Criss Cross Mangosauce performs a villancico, a Spanish Christmas song.

The museum’s Kurma Murrain says the public looks forward to the event every year.

“They are very excited about coming to the Mint Museum,” Murrain said. “It is a very safe place. Everybody knows everybody, and we are just dancing together.”

The event featured music and dance performances, a lighting ceremony and Colombian holiday pastries.