© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte celebration honors Colombian holiday Día de las Velitas

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 16, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST
Kurma Murrain, Ana Lucia Divins and Rafael Prieto light up candles in honor of Día de las Velitas.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Kurma Murrain, Ana Lucia Divins and Rafael Prieto light up candles in honor of Día de las Velitas.
Ana Lucia Divins performs a villancico, a Spanish Christmas song.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Ana Lucia Divins performs a villancico, a Spanish Christmas song.

Latinos in Charlotte gathered at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte Friday night to celebrate Día de las Velitas.

Day of the Little Candles is a Colombian holiday that marks the beginning of the Christmas season. The tradition involves lighting candles, symbolizing hope and unity.

This is the 10th year the Mint Museum has hosted the celebration as part of its Mint 2 Move series. Ana Lucia Divins has collaborated with the museum to plan the event since its inception.

“It was a meaningful event and an event filled with joy, and it was an event where you can see the diversity of not only ethnicities, but also ages,” Divins said.

Children's group Criss Cross Mangosauce performs a villancico, a Spanish Christmas song.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Children's group Criss Cross Mangosauce performs a villancico, a Spanish Christmas song.

The museum’s Kurma Murrain says the public looks forward to the event every year.

“They are very excited about coming to the Mint Museum,” Murrain said. “It is a very safe place. Everybody knows everybody, and we are just dancing together.”

The event featured music and dance performances, a lighting ceremony and Colombian holiday pastries.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Latino community
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger