Gov.-elect Stein chooses Esparza, from Charlotte, as first NC Latino cabinet member

Gabe Esparza will become North Carolina’s first Latino cabinet member in Governor-elect Josh Stein’s cabinet.

Governor-elect Josh Stein announced Esparza and six other members of his cabinet on Monday. Stein’s team said Esparza will lead the Department of Administration, which oversees state government operations.

Esparza previously worked with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Civil Service Commission. He was also Vice President of Global Business Development at American Express.

Esparza graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Business School.