Three Kings Day celebration honors Latino culture through food, dance and music

Three Kings Day was celebrated Monday around the world. The Christian holiday honors the three wise men's visit to baby Jesus, and is commonly celebrated in Latino communities. Many Latinos celebrated this past weekend in uptown Charlotte.

Saturday's Three Kings Day celebration featured a children's choir, dance performances, and arts and crafts.

The celebration also featured a pastorela, a Mexican folk play that tells the story of the three kings traveling to see baby Jesus in Bethlehem.

"Our culture is very communal and familiar, so that's what we want to keep," said Nathalia Nettles of Fiestas Patrias.

Fiestas Patrias, a nonprofit that preserves Latino culture in Charlotte, has organized the event for 10 years, along with the Levine Museum of the New South.

Saturday's event included the largest Rosca de Reyes, or three kings cake, in the Carolinas. It was baked by Manolo's Bakery, and it was large enough to feed 600 people. Attendees dug into the rosca after the play, with hot chocolate on the side.