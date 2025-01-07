© 2025 WFAE

Three Kings Day celebration honors Latino culture through food, dance and music

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 7, 2025 at 11:40 AM EST
The Three Kings Day celebration took place Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in uptown Charlotte.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
The Three Kings Day celebration took place Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in uptown Charlotte.

Three Kings Day was celebrated Monday around the world. The Christian holiday honors the three wise men's visit to baby Jesus, and is commonly celebrated in Latino communities. Many Latinos celebrated this past weekend in uptown Charlotte.

Saturday's Three Kings Day celebration featured a children's choir, dance performances, and arts and crafts.

The celebration also featured a pastorela, a Mexican folk play that tells the story of the three kings traveling to see baby Jesus in Bethlehem.

"Our culture is very communal and familiar, so that's what we want to keep," said Nathalia Nettles of Fiestas Patrias.

Fiestas Patrias, a nonprofit that preserves Latino culture in Charlotte, has organized the event for 10 years, along with the Levine Museum of the New South.

Saturday's event included the largest Rosca de Reyes, or three kings cake, in the Carolinas. It was baked by Manolo's Bakery, and it was large enough to feed 600 people. Attendees dug into the rosca after the play, with hot chocolate on the side.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
