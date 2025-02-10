Hundreds of protesters rally in uptown Charlotte against mass deportations

Hundreds of protesters gathered in uptown Charlotte Sunday to demand an end to deportations and U.S. involvement in Gaza.

The demonstration called for an end to deportations, the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and an end to the war in Gaza.

Protesters marched from First Ward Park to Trade and Tryon Streets. Waving Palestinian and Latin American flags, they pointed to the connection between immigration policies and international conflicts.

Sunday’s protest comes as President Donald Trump said last week the United States would take over Gaza and has started ramping up deportations.

“It is clear now more than ever, just as it is across the whole nation, that the people stand united," Charlotte United for Palestine's President Jena Awad said.

It was the second weekend in a row of protests in uptown Charlotte. Thousands of people marched last weekend in support of immigrants.