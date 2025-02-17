© 2025 WFAE

Fiestas Patrias honors Afro-Latinos at annual cultural event

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 17, 2025 at 9:35 AM EST
Afro-Latinos from different Latin American countries spoke on a panel.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Afro-Latinos from different Latin American countries spoke on a panel at Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Latinos in Charlotte gathered Saturday at Johnson C. Smith University at an annual event to honor Afro-Latinos, Latinos of African descent.

Saturday’s Afro-Latino event featured music and dance performances by local artists.

The event also featured a panel with Afro-Latinos from Latin American countries residing in Charlotte. They spoke on Afro-Latinos' resilience and the cultural sharing between the African and Latino communities.

Fiestas Patrias, a nonprofit that preserves Latino culture in Charlotte, has put this event together for eight years.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also proclaimed Saturday as Afro-Latino Heritage Day. Local elected officials including Charlotte City Councilmember Marjorie Molina, Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell and N.C. Rep. Jordan Lopez were also in attendance.

About 12% of Latinos in the United States identify as Afro-Latino. As of 2020, close to 6,000 Afro-Latinos were living in Mecklenburg County.
Race & Equity Latino community
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
