Tapestry
Tapestry

Cine Casual to host second annual Charlotte Latino Film Festival in NoDa

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 12, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
The Charlotte Latino Film Festival will take place at the Independent Picture House.
Ernesto Moreno Photography
/
Courtesy
Cine Casual, a Charlotte nonprofit specializing in Latin American cinema, will host the Charlotte Latino Film Festival for a second year.

This year’s festival will feature 10 award-winning films from Latin American countries, including the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia. Many of the films are premiering on the East Coast and, for one movie, in North America.

This year's festival guest is Majida Issa, who played La Diabla in the Emmy-nominated TV series, "Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso." Issa is the main actress in "El Bolero de Rubén," the festival's closing night film.

The festival came out of a desire to connect Charlotte’s Latino population with Latin American films.

“The Charlotte Latino Film Festival is our way to celebrate Latin culture here in the city of Charlotte," Cine Casual's Giovanna Torres said. "It's a space for us to share the most recent award-winning films from Latin America here in our city.”

The festival will be held at Independent Picture House in NoDa from March 27 to April 6. All films are in Spanish or Portuguese with English subtitles.

More information is at charlottelatinofilmfestival.com.

