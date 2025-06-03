Charlotte nonprofit cuts juvenile and custody legal services for children

The Council for Children’s Rights, a nonprofit organization that provides representation to minors in Mecklenburg County, has phased out two programs due to a lack of funding.

The nonprofit discontinued its Children’s Defense Team at the end of April because the state terminated its contract. The program provided attorneys for minors in the juvenile justice system facing criminal charges or juvenile petitions.

The Custody Advocacy Program is also being phased out due to declining donations from individuals and corporations. The program represents children in high-conflict custody cases in family court.

Board Chair Keith Anderson says the Council for Children’s Rights has advocated for children in Charlotte for more than 40 years and will keep doing so, even with the elimination of the two programs.

"We feel we're unique, we have had a unique focus on child outcomes and made, I think, many tangible differences in the lives of children," Anderson said.

The nonprofit will continue helping students through its Education Law and Policy team, which supports children navigating school discipline, special education and systemic barriers.