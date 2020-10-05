© 2020 WFAE
Children

  • Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas are the voices - and writers - behind the new NPR podcast for kids.
    Science & Environment
    New NPR Podcast Has Fun For Kids & Parents - Away From Screens
    David Boraks
    There's a new podcast out from NPR, something the network has never done before - a children's program. It's called "Wow in the World" and it targets…
  • Local News
    Group Readies For Arrival Of Unaccompanied Immigrant Children
    Marshall Terry
    Since October, an estimated 57,000 unaccompanied minors have entered the country. The Border Patrol estimates that number could reach 90,000 by the end of…
  • mentor.JPG
    Charlotte Talks
    The Power Of Mentoring
    Our guests today can tell us from experience that mentoring kids and teens can make a major difference in outcomes in those kids’ lives. Mentors who…
  • Math-Class.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Character Development
    Much of a person’s success in life depends on their character. Society is also dependent on the involvement of people of character. But how do you build…
  • brave_girl_eating1.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Brave Girl Eating
    Harriet Brown's daughter was diagnosed with anorexia at age 14 and nearly died because of it. At 4-foot-11 and weighing 71 pounds, she saw herself as fat.…
  • Lenore_Skenazy.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Free Range Kids
    Plenty of older adults talk about the good old days when kids ran free, sometimes ranging through their neighborhoods or towns without their parents even…
  • Opinion
    Loving Unconditionally
    http://66.225.205.104/JB20051205.mp3(12/5/05) When it comes to raising children, it's not uncommon for parents to say they just want their kids to "be…