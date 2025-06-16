© 2025 WFAE

Latino elected officials send letter urging Gov. Stein to veto ICE cooperation bills

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:09 PM EDT
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke to reporters inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Gov. Josh Stein

More than a dozen Latino elected officials from North Carolina sent a letter to Gov. Josh Stein on Monday, urging him to veto two immigration enforcement bills on his desk.

The 15 elected officials say House Bill 318 and Senate Bill 153 would criminalize immigrants and divide local communities if signed into law. They say all residents deserve to be “treated with humanity and fairness.”

Two Charlotte-area elected officials signed the letter: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member Liz Monterrey and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed both bills last week. They require sheriffs and state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE, prohibit undocumented immigrants from receiving certain state benefits, and penalize local governments labeled as sanctuary communities.

Republicans who support the bills say they would help keep North Carolina safe and ensure that state and local agencies follow federal immigration enforcement laws.

Stein has until Friday to sign or veto the bills. If he takes no action, they will become law.

