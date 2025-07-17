Cine Casual to bring outdoor film series back for second year, to Charlotte's barrios

A program is bringing free Latin American film screenings to neighborhoods across Charlotte, giving everyone a front-row seat to different cultures and experiences.

Cine Casual is hosting a five-part film series called "Cine en los Barrios," or "Movies in the Neighborhoods." The free, family-friendly events are meant to allow moviegoers to connect with Latin American culture.

The five films this year include: "Vivo," "Capitán Avispa," "Coco," "Encanto" and "In The Heights." Each screening begins at sundown, with free popcorn and drinks.

Giovanna Torres of Cine Casual tested the Cine en los Barrios concept last year. She’s excited to bring the series back for a second year.

“I remember seeing families, like three generations, coming together, and that's what we're hoping for, that we can get like the whole family to join us and just see themselves represented on screen," Torres said.