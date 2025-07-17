© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

Cine Casual to bring outdoor film series back for second year, to Charlotte's barrios

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT
Community member Stefania Arteaga enjoys a Cine Casual film screening on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
Ernesto Moreno Photography

A program is bringing free Latin American film screenings to neighborhoods across Charlotte, giving everyone a front-row seat to different cultures and experiences.

Cine Casual is hosting a five-part film series called "Cine en los Barrios," or "Movies in the Neighborhoods." The free, family-friendly events are meant to allow moviegoers to connect with Latin American culture.

The five films this year include: "Vivo," "Capitán Avispa," "Coco," "Encanto" and "In The Heights." Each screening begins at sundown, with free popcorn and drinks.

Giovanna Torres of Cine Casual tested the Cine en los Barrios concept last year. She’s excited to bring the series back for a second year.

“I remember seeing families, like three generations, coming together, and that's what we're hoping for, that we can get like the whole family to join us and just see themselves represented on screen," Torres said.

The series kicks off next weekend in northeast Charlotte and will continue through October. To learn more about screening dates and locations, go to cinecasual.com.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Latino community
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger