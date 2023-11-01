© 2024 WFAE

"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024.
PHOTOS: Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections

"Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections," a nonpartisan event hosted by WFAE and Queens University of Charlotte, on Sept. 23, 2024. (Sophie Willen / Queens University)
