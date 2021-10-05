13 Images
PHOTOS: The NAACP National Convention in Charlotte
IMG_6774.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6781.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6896.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6805.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6753.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6823.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6839.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6836.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6778.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6788.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6796.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6790.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6803.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
1/13