© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today.
13 Images

PHOTOS: The NAACP National Convention in Charlotte

IMG_6774.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6781.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6896.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6805.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6753.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6823.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6839.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6836.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6778.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6788.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6796.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6790.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
IMG_6803.jpg
The NAACP’s 116th National Convention opened in Charlotte last week. The theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase borrowed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that organizers say speaks even more strongly to what’s happening in our country today. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
1/13