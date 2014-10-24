© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

David Christian: What Are The Origins Of The Universe?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published October 24, 2014 at 9:23 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode How It All Began.

About David Christian's TED Talk

David Christian explains the history of the universe from the big bang, and how humans occupy little more than a millisecond on that cosmic timeline.

About David Christian

David Christian is a historian of Russia and the Soviet Union by training, but since the 1980s he has become interested in world history on a large scale. In 1989, he began teaching courses on "Big History," surveying the past on the largest possible scales, and integrating history, biology, chemistry, physics and astronomy. Christian is a member of the Australian Academy of the Humanities. He also worked with Bill Gates to create an online course in "Big History" for high school students.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
NPR/TED Staff