Science & Environment

Martin Litton Remembered As Fervent Conservationist

Published December 3, 2014 at 4:36 PM EST

Melissa Block speaks with Kevin Fedarko of Outside Magazine for a remembrance of conservationist and outdoorsman Martin Litton. Litton devoted more than 60 years of his life to protecting the natural beauty of the West. He is credited with helping to keep dams out of the Grand Canyon, a ski resort out of the Sierra's Mineral King Valley, and pushing for the establishment of Redwood National Park.

