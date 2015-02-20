How Can A Stroke Change Your Brain?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Unknown Brain

About Jill Bolte-Taylor's TED Talk

When neuroanatomist Jill Bolte-Taylor felt her brain shut down during a stroke, she was more fascinated than panicked. Even though she spent eight years recovering, she's grateful for the stroke.

About Jill Bolte-Taylor

Jill Bolte Taylor is a neuroanatomist. After suffering a stroke in 1996, Bolte-Taylor spent eight years recovering her ability to think, walk and talk. She has become a spokesperson for stroke recovery. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2008. She is the author of the book My Stroke of Insight.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.