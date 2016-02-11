What Does It Take To Endure The Harshest Climate On Earth?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode To Endure

About Ben Saunders' TED Talk

Explorer Ben Saunders is the first person to finish the perilous trek from the edge of Antarctica to the South Pole and back. He describes what he had to endure in order to survive the journey.

About Ben Saunders

In 2004, Ben Saunders became the youngest person ever to ski solo to the North Pole. In 2013, he succeeded in completing a 105-day round-trip expedition from Ross Island on the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole — and back.

He is an explorer of limits, from how far a human can push himself through an icy wasteland, to how well technology works hundreds of miles from civilization.

Saunders is also an advocate for the natural world. He's seen the effects of climate change firsthand, and his expeditions are raising awareness for sustainable solutions. Currently, he's the founding editor and publisher of Avaunt Magazine.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.