© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Friday News Roundup - International

Published July 14, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
Chiildren smile and look through a fence at a UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) refugee camp in Hammam al-Alil, on the outskirts of Mosul, on July 12, 2017.
Chiildren smile and look through a fence at a UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) refugee camp in Hammam al-Alil, on the outskirts of Mosul, on July 12, 2017.

Iraq marks a major moment, Brazil sends its former president to prison and President Trump looks for an alternative agreement — in Paris. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

GUESTS

Shane Harris, Senior writer, The Wall Street Journal; Future of War fellow, New America; author, “At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex” and “The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State.”

Yeganeh Torbati, Reporter, Reuters, covering foreign policy

Nick Schifrin, Special correspondent, PBS NewsHour

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Science & Environment