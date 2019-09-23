No Plan B: The Climate-Conscious Voter

Pew Research released a poll three weeks after the 2008 Iowa caucuses indicating that just one percent of Americans ranked climate change as the most pressing problem facing the country.

Today, that is not the case. With people seeing the effects of climate change on their daily lives, rising temperatures is on the minds of many voters. Wildfires, flooding and more severe hurricanes are affecting public safety, public health, property values and American businesses worldwide.

How will climate coverage influence the 2020 election? How do the candidates differ in their approach to the issue? We sit down with two experts to find answers.

Produced by Amanda Williams.

GUESTS

Anthony Leiserowitz, Director, Yale Program on Climate Change Communication; host, Climate Connections radio program; @ecotone2

Justin Worland, Energy and environment correspondent, Time magazine; @justinworland

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.