Jane Fonda On Climate Change And Civil Disobedience (Rebroadcast)

Jane Fonda’s name is back in the headlines, but not for any of her work in Hollywood.

The actor and activist has been arrested numerous times in recent months as she protests each Friday against inaction on climate change

Other stars have joined Fonda in Washington. “The Good Place” stars Manny Jacinto and Ted Danson, Oscar nominee Diane Lane and “Coyote Ugly” star Piper Perabo have all been led away alongside Fonda in zip ties.

We talk to Fonda about her longtime activism, and why climate change is a cause worth getting arrested for.

Produced by Michelle Harven.

GUESTS

Jane Fonda, Actress & activist; @Janefonda

