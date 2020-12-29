NPR's David Greene On His Career And Early Mornings As He Begins A New Chapter

This show originally aired Dec. 21, 2020.

David Greene has been a staple of NPR’s coverage of world events for 16 years. He’s reported from Moscow, Siberia, the Middle East, all over America and from Washington, D.C., as a White House correspondent.

He’s spoken with world leaders, celebrities and people from all walks of life — in ordinary and in trying circumstances. And, for the past several years, you’ve heard Greene as one of the hosts of Morning Edition. But now, he's taking a different path.

After all those years of getting up early, of following and reporting the news, he’s unplugging his microphone. The future is a bit of a mystery. But before Greene starts that journey, we spend time with him.

Guest

David Greene, co-host of NPR’s Morning Edition and Up First

