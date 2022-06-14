With Mecklenburg County back to "medium" spread, we get Covid-19 updates with local experts

More than two years in to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is continuing to grapple with the virus.

Over a million Americans have died and infections continue to ebb and flow, but vaccines, boosters and treatments are widely available.

Earlier this month Mecklenburg County increased to “medium” level of spread, reflecting an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions.

In terms of vaccines, about 12% of North Carolinians over 50 have received their second booster as of early June. Long-awaited vaccines for children under 6 years old may be rolled out in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as summer travel is taking off, the U.S. has ended its requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. Whether infections will disrupt summer travel yet again remains to be seen.

We sit down with experts to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and what they mean for Charlotte and beyond.

GUESTS

Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health

Dan Janies, professor of bioinformatics and genomics, co-director of the Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Public Health Risks at UNC Charlotte