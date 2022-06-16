Local News Roundup: City Council approves arena renovation, Hornets practice facility; CMS decides to auction backpacks

Charlotte City Council voted this week to spend $215 million to renovate the Spectrum Center in uptown, and to build a practice facility for the Charlotte Hornets. The deal seals the Hornets’ presence in the city through 2045, but council members aren’t happy about how the city staff handled the proposal.

The City Council also voted to spend another $4.3 million for a study of the final phase of the Gold line Streetcar.

In other city news, Mayor Vi Lyles is starring in a new commercial that outlines the city’s need for transportation funding given its explosive growth. The ad urges viewers to tell lawmakers to increase transportation funding.

Interim Superintendent of CMS says the 46,000 clear backpacks that were purchased in the last school year to distribute to students likely don’t pose any danger to students, despite a warning label on the bags that raised eyebrows for many when they arrived. However, the district is making plans to get rid of the bags rather than give them to students.

And South Carolina’s primary election results are in. We’ll go through the winners and what they’ll face in the general election.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner , WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Steve Harrison , WFAE’s political reporter

Seema Iyer , chief legal correspondent WJZY Queen City News