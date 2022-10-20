Local News Roundup: Early Voting starts; County leaders discuss 'The Way Forward' to end violence; new toll lanes discussion for I-77

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

Early voting is underway in Mecklenburg county. How are the numbers?

County leaders talked about a long-term approach to stopping violence in the region this week. The plan, "The Way Forward," approaches violence as a public health issue.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization met with North Carolina DOT officials this week to talk about a plan to add new toll lanes to I-77 south of uptown. Are the lanes on the horizon?

Mayor Vi Lyles says the city will learn from mistakes that allowed a talent coach without certification to get over $400,000 in work over other qualified businesses. What she said about what happened and how city staff will handle the situation.

County Health officials are concerned about the BQ.1 subvariant of omicron, now that a case has been found in Mecklenburg county. Dr. Raynard Washington, county health director, is encouraging county residents to get the latest update booster shot.

And trouble already for the Hornets despite a win on the road for their first game, as they start the season without key players for a variety of reasons.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Shamarria Morrison , WCNC reporter

Mary C. Curtis , columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison , WFAE’s political reporter