Reflections on the January 6th Capitol attack, two years later

Two years ago, our democracy was attacked by a group of angry insurrectionists trying to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

At the time, most people viewed it as a misguided group of angry voters involved in something that just got away from them. Since then, investigations seem to point to an effort controlled in many ways by Donald Trump.

We look at what has happened since to those involved, what may happen next, and how this moment in our history will be remembered.

And we hear from a documentary photographer, who was at the Capitol, and whose pictures capture how close we came to losing our democracy.

Guests

Michael Gordon, reporter for The Charlotte Observer

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Nate Gowdy, documentary photographer, author of "Insurrection," a book of photographs capturing the events of Jan 6.